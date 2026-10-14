US politicians mistakenly post foreign warship photos on Navy birthday
The US Navy just celebrated its 251st birthday, but some politicians' tributes missed the mark.
Georgia Governor Brian P Kemp, a Republican, Ohio State Representative Mike Dovilla, a Republican and, rather ironically, a former US Navy lieutenant commander, and Democratic politician and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria all posted photos of foreign warships, like Indian frigates and Russian ships, instead of American ones.
Social media was quick to notice and poke fun at the mix-up.
Slip-ups spark online accuracy debate
These slip-ups got people talking about how important it is for public figures to double-check what they share, especially on big national days.
The whole thing turned into a reminder that even small mistakes online can spark bigger conversations about representing history accurately.