US politicians mistakenly post foreign warship photos on Navy birthday

The US Navy just celebrated its 251st birthday, but some politicians' tributes missed the mark.

Georgia Governor Brian P Kemp, a Republican, Ohio State Representative Mike Dovilla, a Republican and, rather ironically, a former US Navy lieutenant commander, and Democratic politician and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria all posted photos of foreign warships, like Indian frigates and Russian ships, instead of American ones.

Social media was quick to notice and poke fun at the mix-up.