Will Atlantic or Pacific be renamed Trump Ocean?
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has floated the idea of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean as 'Trump Ocean' or 'Ocean of the Americas.' The suggestion was made during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday. The move is part of Trump's continued effort to leave his mark on geographical names across US.
Previous renaming
Trump's previous geographical name changes
Trump's proposal comes after his earlier attempts to rename the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario.
The US President had renamed the Gulf of Mexico as Gulf of America last year, a move that sparked diplomatic tensions with Mexico.
He also renamed Lake Ontario, which lies between New York and Canada, as Lake America in August amid trade and tariff disputes with Canadian leaders.
River renaming
Rivers will remain unchanged, says Trump
During the same rally, Trump ruled out renaming the Hudson and Mississippi Rivers.
He said he wouldn't change the name of the Hudson River as he admired English explorer Henry Hudson, after whom it was named.
The President also ruled out changing the name of Mississippi River, which forms part of Tennessee's western boundary.
Proposal status
No formal announcement on ocean name change
Trump's suggestion to rename the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean was made in a rally context and he did not make any formal announcement about changing either ocean's name.
However, Fox News reported that he floated the idea while talking about Gulf of America and suggesting that US should have an ocean named after it.