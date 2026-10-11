US probes companies allegedly using H-1B visas to replace Americans
World
The US government is investigating several companies for allegedly abusing the H-1B visa system: basically, hiring foreign workers to replace Americans.
US Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling said it's troubling to see cases where "Sometimes our workers actually have to go through the indignity of training their replacements," which goes against the promise to put Americans first.
Microsoft and Adobe green card suspensions
These probes are part of a bigger push under the Trump administration to step up scrutiny of foreign worker programs.
Just this week, Microsoft and Adobe were suspended from sponsoring green cards over hiring concerns, though they can still employ H-1B holders for now.
Officials say they're serious about holding companies accountable and protecting American jobs.