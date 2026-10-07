US reviews Israel visa waiver after Omani co-pilot midair attack
Israel's spot in the US Visa Waiver Program is under review after a recent security breach on a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, where an Omani co-pilot attacked the captain midair.
This incident has sparked concerns about whether Israel is meeting the program's security requirements, and now a US team is heading over to check things out.
Israel's Netanyahu orders airline security review
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered a security review of foreign airlines flying to the country and even floated ideas like an "aviation visa" for passengers and crew arriving in Israel.
Meanwhile, plans to upgrade Israel's aviation security center are lagging behind.
The outcome of this review could decide if Israelis can keep traveling to the US without needing a visa, so there's a lot riding on what happens next.