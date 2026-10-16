US seeks $4.4B loans to restart nuclear plants for AI
The US is attempting to restart three nuclear power plants with up to $4.4 billion in government loans, aiming to keep up with the huge electricity needs of AI data centers.
The Palisades plant in Michigan, Crane Clean Energy Centre at Three Mile Island (Pennsylvania), and Iowa's Duane Arnold Energy Centre are all in restart efforts.
Microsoft and Google back plant restarts
Together, these plants could generate enough clean energy for about two million homes and businesses.
Each revival comes with some major teamwork: Microsoft is backing the Pennsylvania site for 20 years, Google is partnering on Iowa's restart planned for 2029, and Michigan officials are helping out locally.
It's a big move showing how tech giants and the government are teaming up to power our digital future sustainably.