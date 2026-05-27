Trump administration may give weapons-grade plutonium to private companies

The Donald Trump administration is in talks with five private companies to provide them access to weapons-grade plutonium from Cold War-era nuclear warheads. The companies would convert the surplus plutonium into fuel for next-generation small modular nuclear reactors. However, critics have warned that this may increase nuclear proliferation risks by setting a precedent for civilian use of weapons-grade material.

Company selection DOE enters advanced negotiations with 5 companies The US Department of Energy (DOE) has chosen advanced nuclear company Oklo Inc and four other firms to enter "advanced negotiations" over access to its Surplus Plutonium Utilization Program. The move is seen as a major step forward for advanced nuclear firms building small modular reactors, which are racing to obtain fuel for their power-making operations. However, the negotiations are still in progress and not yet finalized.

Proliferation risks Critics warn of nuclear proliferation risks While the potential plutonium deal could be a major boost for advanced nuclear companies, it has also raised concerns about nuclear proliferation. Critics argue that the transfer of weapons-usable plutonium to private industry shall increase the risk of nuclear weapons proliferation, including to rogue states or terrorists. They also warn that if the US uses plutonium for civil purposes, it cannot effectively discourage other countries from doing the same.

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Reactor development Advanced nuclear reactors require highly-enriched material Advanced nuclear reactors need a more energy-dense and highly-enriched uranium than conventional ones. Companies like Oklo see US plutonium stockpiles as a key ingredient to getting next-generation reactors fueled quickly. Jacob DeWitte, Co-founder and CEO of Oklo, said in a statement that "fuel supply constraints are a key throttle to advanced reactor development."

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