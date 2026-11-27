US weighs up to 25% tariffs over India's PLI schemes
The US is thinking about slapping up to 25% tariffs on certain Indian products, mainly because of concerns over India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.
This move could shake up ongoing trade talks between the two countries and feels a bit at odds with the US push to move supply chains away from China.
US worried PLI may distort markets
These proposed tariffs come as the US worries that India's PLI schemes might lead to too much production in industries like steel and solar, possibly distorting global markets.
While India hopes these incentives will boost manufacturing and jobs, it's still struggling with real gains in employment and local value creation, so this trade standoff could have a big impact on both sides' ambitions.