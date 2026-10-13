USCIS changes visa and green card deadlines starting October 23

Big update if you're dealing with US immigration: Starting October 23, 2026, USCIS is changing how it handles visa and green card application deadlines.

If your deadline falls on a weekend or federal holiday, qualifying paper submissions with deadlines calculated in a specified number of days may still receive the next-business-day extension, while deadlines tied to substantive eligibility requirements do not automatically move.

Age-based extensions are also gone, and H-1B workers should not assume that filing on the next business day will preserve status if an I-94 expires, as the outcome can depend on the circumstances.