Van Gogh painting sold for record $190M at auction
What's the story
A Vincent van Gogh painting, Chataigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), has been sold for a record-breaking $190.4 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York. The sale price far exceeds the previous record of $117.2 million for a Van Gogh piece set in 2022. The painting was sold as part of the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection and is one of the most significant works from Van Gogh's final months, painted in 1890.
Legal settlement
Auction hit by legal dispute over painting's Nazi-era history
The auction was marred by a last-minute legal dispute over the painting's Nazi-era history.
The heirs of the Fischer family, former German owners of Chataigniers en fleurs, had claimed it was sold under duress during the rise of the Nazis.
A lawyer for the Fischer heirs wrote to Sotheby's alleging that financial losses under Nazi rule forced them to sell in Amsterdam before the Second World War.
Resolution reached
Settlement reached hours before auction
Sotheby's announced hours before the auction that a settlement had been reached between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the Fischer heirs.
The auction house said both families came to a "mutually satisfactory resolution" in light of the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust.
Ownership history
The painting's ownership traced since creation in 1890
Sotheby's has traced the painting's ownership since its creation in 1890.
It was first acquired by German publisher Samuel Fischer in 1909 and remained with his family until his death in 1934.
The artwork was then deposited with Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam around 1932-33 before passing to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris in 1936.
After changing hands four more times, it was bought by the Blaquier family in 1975, who owned it for over five decades before this sale.