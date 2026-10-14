Vatican confirms Pope Leo XIV lung cancer diagnosis and surgery
World
Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer and just had surgery to remove part of his right lung.
The Vatican confirmed the news today, saying the 90-minute operation in Rome went smoothly and there were no complications.
Pope Leo XIV announced nodule discovery
Pope Leo revealed the discovery of a small, localized nodule during Sunday noon prayer.
With all Leo's audiences canceled until October 20 so he can recover, he'll be staying at Gemelli Hospital, though renovations mean he can't use the usual papal apartment.
This is his first major health challenge since becoming pope 17 months ago.