Vatican releases Pope Francis diary excerpts showing doubts, devil visions
The Vatican just released excerpts from Pope Francis's personal diary, and it's surprisingly honest.
Spanning over three decades, his entries talk about wrestling with faith during major crises, like the church abuse scandal, and even describe unsettling visions of the devil.
Things hit hardest between 2021 and 2022, when he faced some of his biggest doubts.
Excerpts show Pope Francis leadership doubts
Curated by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the diary highlights moments that made Pope Francis question his leadership style, like his 2018 trip to Chile and a big Vatican financial probe in 2021.
He admits to struggling with temptations of power but ultimately found his way back to trusting God by late 2022.
These excerpts, published on November 24, 2026, give a rare peek into what it's really like to be pope behind the scenes.