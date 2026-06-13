Venezuelan Tren de Aragua leader killed in US strike: Trump

Military action

US military strikes against Tren de Aragua

The US military has ramped up its operations against Tren de Aragua, including strikes on small boats allegedly involved in drug smuggling. Since early September, at least 207 people have been killed in boat strikes by the US military targeting what it calls "narcoterrorists." The gang was founded over a decade ago in Venezuela's central state of Aragua and has since grown as millions of Venezuelans migrated for better living conditions.