Venezuelan Tren de Aragua leader killed in US strike: Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, known as Nino Guerrrero, the leader of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The announcement was made on Friday through a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero...one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet Earth," he wrote.
Gang's profile
Tren de Aragua designated as terrorist organization
The United States has officially designated Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organization. Guerrero Flores was indicted in a New York federal court on charges of racketeering conspiracy and supporting terrorists over a decade-long period. The US State Department had previously offered rewards up to $5 million for information leading to his arrest.
Military action
US military strikes against Tren de Aragua
The US military has ramped up its operations against Tren de Aragua, including strikes on small boats allegedly involved in drug smuggling. Since early September, at least 207 people have been killed in boat strikes by the US military targeting what it calls "narcoterrorists." The gang was founded over a decade ago in Venezuela's central state of Aragua and has since grown as millions of Venezuelans migrated for better living conditions.
Political implications
Trump blames Biden for border security issues
In his announcement, Trump also blamed former President Joe Biden for border security issues. He referred to American citizens Jocelyn Nungaray and Laken Reilly, who were killed by undocumented immigrants. "Before I returned to office, Joe Biden opened our Southern Border to millions of Illegal Criminals, and allowed this foreign army to rape, maim, and murder American Citizens with total impunity," he wrote.
Accusations
Accusations against Tren de Aragua by Trump administration
US Attorney Jay Clayton had earlier said that Tren de Aragua is responsible for violence, extortion, and drug trafficking across North America, South America, and Europe. The Trump administration has repeatedly accused the gang of causing violence and drug problems in US cities. Despite a declassified US intelligence assessment contradicting claims that Tren de Aragua operated under Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's control, these accusations continue to be made by President Trump.