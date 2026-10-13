Video shows Indians celebrating Navratri with garba in Times Square
Times Square just got a colorful makeover as Indians brought Navratri celebrations to the heart of New York City.
A video by Akanksha Parmar captured people in bright lehengas and kurtas dancing Garba in circles under the glowing billboards, turning the busy square into a lively mix of tradition and city energy.
Even passersby joined in, making it a true cultural mashup.
Mixed reactions to Times Square Navratri
The event sparked all kinds of responses online. Some loved seeing Indian culture shine so publicly, while others worried about holding such festivities in a crowded spot like Times Square.
There were also concerns about how these big displays might affect perceptions of Indians abroad.
The reactions highlight how public celebrations can bring both pride and debate within the community.