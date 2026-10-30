Villa Vie Odyssey stops voyage, leaves 200 stranded in Cambodia
World
The Villa Vie Odyssey, a luxury cruise ship promising a never-ending global adventure, suddenly left 200 passengers stranded in Sihanoukville, Cambodia after halting operations on October 27.
The company blamed soaring fuel costs linked to the Middle East crisis and is now helping guests get off the ship and find temporary places to stay.
Founder Mikael Petterson says bankruptcy possible
Passengers had paid between $119,999 and $439,999 for cabins expecting a high-end lifestyle with pools and spas.
But ongoing financial struggles (worsened by the Iran war) forced Villa Vie to end the trip early, skipping planned stops in India and Sri Lanka.
Founder and executive chairman Mikael Petterson admitted investment efforts fell through and said he's worried about possible bankruptcy.