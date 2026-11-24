Villavicencio car bomb injures 25, president blames Antonio Medina
A car bomb went off outside the local government headquarters in Villavicencio, Colombia, injuring 25 people and damaging nearby shops and cars.
President Abelardo de la Espriella says a breakaway faction of the old FARC rebel group is behind it, naming commander Antonio Medina as the culprit.
Violence marks 10th FARC peace anniversary
This attack came just hours before the 10th anniversary of Colombia's 2016 peace deal with FARC (the accord was signed on November 24, 2016).
On the same day, a drone strike in Cucuta left three more people hurt.
De la Espriella called these acts "narco-terrorism" and promised those responsible will face justice, saying he's committed to pushing back against groups trying to derail peace efforts.