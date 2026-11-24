Viral AI-made videos back Sheikh Hasina's comeback in Bangladesh
Social media in Bangladesh is buzzing with viral AI-made videos backing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comeback.
From an AI pilot offering her a flight home to digital police officers voicing support, these clips, part of more than 50 Facebook posts/reels, have grabbed millions of views and plenty of attention online.
Extradition sought, Sheikh Hasina's return denied
Hasina, ousted in August 2024 after student protests, plans to return from India on December 16, 2024 (Bangladesh's Victory Day).
But the government is not making it easy: it has denied her request to fly back and is demanding extradition instead.
Meanwhile, her party, the banned Awami League, has hit the streets with protests and shutdowns, leading to clashes and heavy security in several parts of the country.