Virginia reports 1st measles-related death this year, child under 5
Virginia has sadly reported its first measles-related death this year, a child under five, according to the state health department.
Out of respect for the family, details like vaccination status were not shared.
The news highlights how serious the current measles outbreak has become across the country.
US loses measles elimination status
So far in 2026, Virginia has seen 220 measles cases, with Buckingham County hit especially hard.
This surge is part of a bigger national problem: measles is spreading so much that the US just lost its elimination status after 26 years.
Pennsylvania has been affected most, with 1,631 cases and eight deaths already this year.
Health officials say falling vaccination rates are a big reason for these outbreaks.