Vladimir Putin dismisses talk of war with Europe as nonsense
Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing back against talk of a possible war with Europe, calling those claims "nonsense" and urging European leaders to stop what he described as "political diarrhea."
He insisted that Russia isn't planning to attack any European country and questioned why these warnings keep coming up.
European leaders uneasy despite Putin's reassurances
Despite Putin's reassurances, many European leaders remain uneasy, largely because of Russia's ongoing actions in Ukraine.
While the US has encouraged Russia to rebuild ties with Europe, countries like the UK are sticking together in supporting Ukraine but say they're open to talks with Moscow.
The tension isn't going away anytime soon.