Volker Turk criticized by India over Delhi protest detentions

Volker Turk, the U.N.'s top human rights official, has landed in hot water with India after calling for the release of protesters detained in Delhi on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2026.

The Permanent Mission of India at Geneva said, "The OHCHR's concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India."

Back in 2024, Turk also criticized Bangladesh's harsh response to student protests, warning that army involvement could affect their U.N. peacekeeping role.