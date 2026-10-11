Volker Turk criticized by India over Delhi protest detentions
Volker Turk, the U.N.'s top human rights official, has landed in hot water with India after calling for the release of protesters detained in Delhi on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2026.
The Permanent Mission of India at Geneva said, "The OHCHR's concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India."
Back in 2024, Turk also criticized Bangladesh's harsh response to student protests, warning that army involvement could affect their U.N. peacekeeping role.
Volker Turk condemned Bangladesh student crackdown
Turk openly condemned Bangladesh's violent crackdown on students in 2024, where more than 170 people died.
He pushed for a peaceful transition after Sheikh Hasina's government and met with figures like Muhammad Yunus to discuss rights issues, though some felt he ignored problems faced by minorities.
In India, he has spoken up about the Delhi protests and the mass detentions, but officials see this as crossing a line into their internal matters.
Despite criticism from India, Turk keeps pressing for human rights conversations.