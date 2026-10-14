Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits UK seeking tougher sanctions and military aid
World
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is visiting the UK today to meet UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham, right after Russia's latest attacks knocked out power for at least 600,000 people in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
The main focus: getting more support for Ukraine, with Burnham expected to offer tougher sanctions and extra military aid.
Zelenskyy visit underscores EU backing
Zelenskyy's trip isn't just about the UK it's a signal of European countries sticking together as tensions with Russia rise.
This meeting comes right before he sits down with European Union leaders at their big summit, showing how much backing Ukraine has across Europe as it faces new challenges.