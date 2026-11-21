Wallonia raises minimum salaries for non EEA professionals from 2027
Thinking about working in Belgium's Wallonia region? Heads up: starting January 1, 2027, the minimum salaries for non-EEA professionals are going up.
This affects roles like highly qualified workers, managers, EU Blue Card holders, and people transferring within companies.
Wallonia's Public Employment and Training Service says it is part of its yearly update.
Wallonia sets €54,709 and €70,741 minimums
From 2027, highly qualified workers will need to earn at least €54,709 a year, while EU Blue Card holders must make €70,741 or more.
Employers also have to meet the minimum monthly income set at €2,233.61 from July 2026.
Authorities will check these numbers both when you apply for a work permit and if you renew it, so double-check your contract before applying.