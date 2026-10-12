Washington says Mumbai Police detained her at August Kranti Maidan

Lekha Washington spoke out about being detained by Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on August 10.

She, along with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, were allegedly forced into a police van, leaving Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan with bruises.

Despite being held for hours, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan managed to post updates from inside the van, describing how "A stream of uniformed persons grabbed us," Lekha Washington said.