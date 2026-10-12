Washington says Mumbai Police detained her at August Kranti Maidan
Lekha Washington spoke out about being detained by Mumbai Police during a protest at August Kranti Maidan on August 10.
She, along with Imran Khan and Zayn Marie Khan, were allegedly forced into a police van, leaving Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan with bruises.
Despite being held for hours, Lekha Washington and Zayn Marie Khan managed to post updates from inside the van, describing how "A stream of uniformed persons grabbed us," Lekha Washington said.
Washington went to check detained friends
Washington explained that she and others went to the protest site to check on friends who had already been detained.
They walked toward August Kranti Maidan to ask about friends of ours who had been detained.
After their release, she reflected online: "A stream of uniformed persons grabbed us."