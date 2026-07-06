'We have…India': Netanyahu rejects Vance's 'US only ally left' claim

Global backing

World leaders express support for Israel privately: Netanyahu

Netanyahu claimed he receives "overwhelming support" from India on social media, including Facebook. He also claimed that many world leaders privately express their support for Israel despite domestic political pressures. He said these leaders often reach out to him, expressing respect for Israel and interest in cooperation in defense, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. "Many leaders call me up and say... I want you to know we respect you... Can we make some deals," he said.