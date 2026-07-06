'We have…India': Netanyahu rejects Vance's 'US only ally left' claim
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against United States Vice President JD Vance's assertion that the US is Israel's "only" powerful ally. Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu said that while he has a good relationship with Vance, he doesn't agree with everything the latter says. "We have some other friends, like a small country called India. It has 1.4 billion people, and boy, do we have tremendous support there," he said.
Global backing
World leaders express support for Israel privately: Netanyahu
Netanyahu claimed he receives "overwhelming support" from India on social media, including Facebook. He also claimed that many world leaders privately express their support for Israel despite domestic political pressures. He said these leaders often reach out to him, expressing respect for Israel and interest in cooperation in defense, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. "Many leaders call me up and say... I want you to know we respect you... Can we make some deals," he said.
Regional security
Netanyahu defends military operations in Lebanon
Netanyahu also defended Israel's military operations in Lebanon, claiming some Christian communities had asked for Israeli protection against Hezbollah. He argued that these actions are necessary for regional security and claimed they defend common civilization values. "Christian villages in Lebanon have actually asked to be annexed to Israel because we protect them against Hezbollah fanatics who want to kill them," he said.
Diplomatic tensions
Netanyahu responds to Vance's earlier criticism
Vance had earlier criticized Israeli leaders for not supporting US President Donald Trump's diplomatic engagement with Iran. He warned against publicly criticizing Washington, saying, "If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left." Vance also questioned Israel's long-term security strategy in another interview. "You're a country of 9 million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem."