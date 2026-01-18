We need 4x clean-fuel investment to meet climate goals: WEF
What's the story
The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that the world needs to invest four times more in clean fuels to meet climate goals. The organization's head of Energy and Materials, Roberto Bocca, said that global ambitions on clean fuels will require annual investments in production to rise from $25 billion today to nearly $100 billion by 2030. This was highlighted in a WEF white paper on clean fuels.
Upcoming summit
Focus on energy security, affordability, decarbonization
The WEF's warning comes ahead of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, or Davos 2026. The event will be held from tomorrow to January 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Energy security, affordability and decarbonization are likely to be key themes at this year's meeting due to the rising geopolitical tensions and uneven progress on climate commitments.
Attendee profile
Record government participation expected
This year's Davos meeting is expected to witness record government participation, with some 400 political leaders and almost 850 chief executives from top global companies in attendance. The political delegation will include 65 heads of state and government, as well as six leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies.
Global issues
Davos 2026 to address complex global challenges
Davos 2026 will be held against a backdrop of geopolitical friction, rapid technological change, and economic uncertainty. Global markets will also be watching developments in the US during the forum, including the Supreme Court's hearing on the Trump-era tariffs, which is scheduled around the same time as the US President's presence in Davos.