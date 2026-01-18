We need 4x clean-fuel investment to meet climate goals: WEF

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has warned that the world needs to invest four times more in clean fuels to meet climate goals. The organization's head of Energy and Materials, Roberto Bocca, said that global ambitions on clean fuels will require annual investments in production to rise from $25 billion today to nearly $100 billion by 2030. This was highlighted in a WEF white paper on clean fuels.

Upcoming summit Focus on energy security, affordability, decarbonization The WEF's warning comes ahead of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, or Davos 2026. The event will be held from tomorrow to January 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. Energy security, affordability and decarbonization are likely to be key themes at this year's meeting due to the rising geopolitical tensions and uneven progress on climate commitments.

Attendee profile Record government participation expected This year's Davos meeting is expected to witness record government participation, with some 400 political leaders and almost 850 chief executives from top global companies in attendance. The political delegation will include 65 heads of state and government, as well as six leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies.

Advertisement