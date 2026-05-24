India dispatches medical supplies to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

India has dispatched its first batch of emergency medical supplies and protective kits to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The move comes as the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa continues to worsen. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced the development on X, saying India is committed to supporting African countries in tackling this public health crisis.

Global alert WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global emergency The dispatch of medical aid comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). The WHO classified this outbreak as a global health emergency under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17.

Strain alert Africa CDC declares 'public health emergency of continental security' The Africa CDC has also declared the outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease in DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS). In temporary recommendations issued on May 22, the WHO's IHR Emergency Committee urged nations to strengthen disease surveillance at entry points to identify travelers with unexplained fever, arriving from affected areas. The WHO also advised against traveling to regions where the virus has been detected.

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