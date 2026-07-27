France, Spain wildfires force 3.25L people to evacuate homes
What's the story
France and Spain are grappling with massive wildfires that have forced over 325,000 people to evacuate their homes. The fires are some of the worst in history for both countries. In France, a "pyrocumulonimbus," a fire cloud generating its own winds and lightning, has formed due to the intensity of the blaze. French President Emmanuel Macron has called an emergency cabinet meeting to address the situation.
Official response
Spanish PM warns of 'difficult hours' ahead
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is also visiting fire-affected areas in Valencia, where 15,000 people have been evacuated.
He warned of "difficult hours" ahead during his visit to Avila province.
Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the fires are advancing slowly.
Civil protection chief Virginia Barcones described the fire around Avila as a "monster," covering a perimeter of 280km (190,000 acres).
Environmental impact
Climate change fueling such extreme weather events
Scientists say climate change is making such extreme weather events more frequent and intense.
The fires have come at the height of the summer holiday season, ruining plans for around 40,000 people as 45 campsites were forced to shut in France's Gironde region.
In Spain, King Felipe VI visited an emergency shelter and said the wildfires had caused "incalculable" damage to Spain's natural heritage.
Casualties and damage
At least 240 homes destroyed in France's Gironde region
In France's Gironde region, the main fire is "extremely intense and unpredictable," generating its own winds and advancing erratically toward the Bordeaux metropolitan area.
The fire has injured 84 firefighters since Wednesday, with 10 evacuated. At least 240 homes have been destroyed in Gironde alone.
In Spain, one civilian was killed in a smaller fire near Valencia while two firefighters died near Bordeaux in France on Tuesday.
Other affected areas
Italy also battling wildfires, Pope expresses solidarity
Italy is also facing its own wildfires, with over 400 tourists and beachgoers evacuated from Peschici in southern Puglia region. The coastguard expects to rescue 300 more people.
Pope Leo IV expressed solidarity with those affected by the wildfires during his prayers on Sunday.
The ongoing crisis highlights the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events due to climate change across Europe.