France, Spain wildfires force 3.25L people to evacuate homes

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is also visiting fire-affected areas in Valencia, where 15,000 people have been evacuated.

He warned of "difficult hours" ahead during his visit to Avila province.

Spain's Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the fires are advancing slowly.

Civil protection chief Virginia Barcones described the fire around Avila as a "monster," covering a perimeter of 280km (190,000 acres).