Oman is against mandatory tolls

European nations mull tolls for ships passing Strait of Hormuz

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:57 pm Jul 12, 202605:57 pm

What's the story

European nations are considering proposals that would allow navigation fees in the Strait of Hormuz. However, these fees would not be mandatory and would need to be backed by the United Nations agency overseeing maritime transport. The idea has sparked a debate among British officials, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy warning against compulsory tolls while some cabinet members see merit in paid navigational services like those in other global waterways.