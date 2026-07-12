European nations mull tolls for ships passing Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
European nations are considering proposals that would allow navigation fees in the Strait of Hormuz. However, these fees would not be mandatory and would need to be backed by the United Nations agency overseeing maritime transport. The idea has sparked a debate among British officials, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy warning against compulsory tolls while some cabinet members see merit in paid navigational services like those in other global waterways.
Diplomatic tensions
US urges Iran to ensure safe navigation in strait
US officials have urged Iran to publicly declare that the Strait of Hormuz is safe for navigation and that vessels using this route won't be attacked. The request comes amid concerns over internal power struggles in Tehran, which are believed to be hindering the negotiation and implementation of such a deal. Despite these challenges, Iran maintains that its leadership is unified on matters related to the strait.
Diplomatic efforts
Iranian foreign minister to visit Oman for discussions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Oman for discussions about the Strait of Hormuz. The trip, according to Iranian state media, will focus on "the strait of Hormuz and shipping safety" and is part of ongoing consultations with Oman over the past few months. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached soon between Iran and Oman regarding these issues.
Regional stance
Oman against mandatory tolls, Qatar warns of potential risks
Oman, which controls most of the navigable waters in the Strait of Hormuz, is against mandatory tolls. Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, warned that giving Iran sovereignty over the strait could lead to radical elements taking control at any time. Meanwhile, Iran is under pressure from regional states to clarify its proposals and whether these fees would be compulsory or not.