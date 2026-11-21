William Acquavella buys Van Gogh for $190.4 million at Sotheby's
Van Gogh's 1890 artwork, Chataigniers en fleurs, just sold for a jaw-dropping $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, making it the artist's most expensive piece ever auctioned.
Art dealer William Acquavella snagged the painting, pushing past Van Gogh's previous record of $117.2 million.
Van Gogh resurfaces as Sotheby's 2nd-priciest
Painted during Van Gogh's final months in France, Chataigniers en fleurs had been hidden away since 1975 and only resurfaced after a settlement with heirs of a former owner affected by Nazi persecution.
It was part of a 12-piece auction that raked in $412 million total, making this Van Gogh the second-priciest artwork ever sold at Sotheby's, just behind Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer.