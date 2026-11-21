Painted during Van Gogh's final months in France, Chataigniers en fleurs had been hidden away since 1975 and only resurfaced after a settlement with heirs of a former owner affected by Nazi persecution.

It was part of a 12-piece auction that raked in $412 million total, making this Van Gogh the second-priciest artwork ever sold at Sotheby's, just behind Gustav Klimt's Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer.