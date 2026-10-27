Woman in 50s swept into sea on Isle of Wight

A woman in her 50s sadly lost her life after being swept into the sea while walking her dog between Sandown and Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.

This happened on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, as Storm Boelo hit the UK with intense winds and rough weather.

Emergency crews, including a coastguard helicopter and lifeboat, searched for her, but she was found south of Sandown Pier and pronounced dead at the scene.