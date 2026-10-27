Woman in 50s swept into sea on Isle of Wight
World
A woman in her 50s sadly lost her life after being swept into the sea while walking her dog between Sandown and Shanklin on the Isle of Wight.
This happened on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, as Storm Boelo hit the UK with intense winds and rough weather.
Emergency crews, including a coastguard helicopter and lifeboat, searched for her, but she was found south of Sandown Pier and pronounced dead at the scene.
Storm Boelo causes outages and deaths
Storm Boelo has brought chaos to parts of the UK with gusts up to 137km/h knocking out power for around 90,000 homes.
The storm has also led to other tragic incidents, including two men killed by falling trees.
Weather warnings were issued for parts of Scotland and the western sections of the UK but things are expected to calm down later this week.