What's the story

China is nearing completion of the world's tallest dam, the Shuangjiangkou hydropower project in Sichuan province.

The project started water storage on May 1, taking a major step toward becoming operational, as reported by South China Morning Post.

Standing at a staggering height of 315 meters and with a storage capacity of 110 million cubic meters, the dam will produce an annual electricity output of 2,000MW.