Why X has suspended official accounts of Iran-linked Tasnim News
What's the story
Social media giant X has suspended the official accounts of Tasnim News Agency, an Iranian media outlet with ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The suspension affects Tasnim's English, Persian, and Arabic-language accounts. Users trying to access these profiles are met with a message saying: "Account suspended. X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules."
Action
Suspension follows controversial video post
The exact reason for the suspension by X and the specific platform rules allegedly violated remain unclear.
The action comes after Tasnim shared a video that raised security concerns, according to reports and independent security monitors.
The video reportedly contained information about US First Lady Melania Trump's movements and possible security vulnerabilities, details that could be exploited for targeting purposes.
Media influence
Tasnim's role in Iranian state media landscape
The suspension of Tasnim News Agency, a prominent state-linked media outlet, has taken one of Iran's key voices off the platform.
Founded in 2012, Tasnim describes itself as a media platform defending the Islamic Republic against Western media narratives.
The outlet has been closely associated with the IRGC, which was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States in 2019.
Platform policies
Growing scrutiny of Iranian state media on social platforms
The suspension comes as Iranian state-affiliated media organizations are under increased scrutiny on global technology platforms.
X had previously removed verification badges from Tasnim and other state-linked accounts over concerns related to US sanctions regulations.
The move has drawn criticism from Iran, which has accused Western technology companies of political censorship and limiting freedom of expression for its media outlets.
Internet censorship
Access to X, other platforms blocked in Iran
Access to platforms such as X, Facebook, and Instagram has been restricted for many users inside Iran since 2009.
Many have resorted to using virtual private networks (VPNs) to bypass government blocks.
The final status of Tasnim's accounts remains unclear as the X's Trust and Safety team continues its review.