Xi Jinping told Donald Trump to handle Taiwan correctly
At their latest meetup in Shenzhen, Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that the US needs to handle the Taiwan situation "correctly" to keep things smooth between their countries.
The talks, held during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, were called "positive and constructive" by Chinese media.
Xi and Trump stress AI cooperation
Xi and Trump agreed they want a stable relationship built on respect and fairness.
They also talked about working together more, especially on artificial intelligence, to make sure technology stays safe and benefits people.
Xi said he's ready to keep things steady between China and the US if both sides manage their differences well.