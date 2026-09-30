Xi Jinping urges focus on China's economic goals despite challenges
Chinese President Xi Jinping just told the country to stay focused on hitting this year's economic goals, even though things are tough both at home and globally.
Speaking at the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, he praised how resilient the economy has been and said progress matters, but so does keeping things steady, since it all ties back to people's well-being.
Xi reiterates opposition to Taiwan independence
Xi also made it clear that China isn't backing down on its stance toward Taiwan.
He repeated that China opposes Taiwan independence and any outside interference, and wants to keep pushing for peaceful relations across the Taiwan Strait.
This message came during his annual speech ahead of National Day, showing just how central Taiwan remains in China's plans.