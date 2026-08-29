China removes general who oversaw India border confrontations: Details

Zhao was the first commander of the restructured Western Theatre Command, which oversees PLA operations in Tibet and Xinjiang, and along much of China's border with India.

He was in charge during the 72-day Doklam standoff when Chinese troops tried to extend a road across territory claimed by both China and Bhutan.

Indian soldiers intervened near the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, producing a military face-off that ended with disengagement after 72 days.