China removes general who oversaw India border confrontations: Details
What's the story
China has removed General Zhao Zongqi from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and two other positions. Zhao was the head of the Western Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) during both the 2017 Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with India. His removal has fuelled speculation that it may be part of a wider purge by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has been targeting senior military officials for years in an anti-corruption campaign.
Conflict history
Zhao was in charge during 2017 Doklam standoff
Zhao was the first commander of the restructured Western Theatre Command, which oversees PLA operations in Tibet and Xinjiang, and along much of China's border with India.
He was in charge during the 72-day Doklam standoff when Chinese troops tried to extend a road across territory claimed by both China and Bhutan.
Indian soldiers intervened near the India-China-Bhutan trijunction, producing a military face-off that ended with disengagement after 72 days.
Operation authorization
Zhao's role in Galwan clash
The eastern Ladakh standoff under Zhao's command in May 2020 led to the deadly Galwan clash on June 15.
A US intelligence assessment claimed that Zhao had authorized the operation to "teach India a lesson."
This was also aimed at sending a message that China wouldn't appear weak before India and the United States.
Campaign continuation
Zhao's removal amid Xi's anti-corruption campaign
Zhao's removal comes amid Xi's anti-corruption campaign, which has seen many senior officers investigated, removed or expelled since its launch in 2012.
Zhao's removal on August 26 was announced by state-run Xinhua but did not give any reason for the decision or mention if he was being investigated for corruption.
His ouster comes after Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli were also removed from the state Central Military Commission (CMC) on August 28.
Leadership impact
Over half of PLA leadership purged under Xi's anti-corruption drive
A February 2026 assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that 101 senior PLA officers had been dismissed or disappeared, affecting about 52% of China's military leadership positions.
Xi has also called on senior Communist Party leaders to intensify efforts against corruption in the armed forces.
Zhao's removal marks a significant shift for a general who once oversaw China's military posture against India during two major border confrontations.