Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missiles at Aramco building in Dhahran

Yemen's Houthi rebels fired missiles at an administrative building belonging to oil giant Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire with no casualties or fatalities at the facility.

The attack also injured four people in Riyadh, and debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles damaged 15 homes there, adding to the region's already tense atmosphere.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition launched strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Dhamar, and Saada.