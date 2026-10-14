Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missiles at Aramco building in Dhahran
Yemen's Houthi rebels fired missiles at an administrative building belonging to oil giant Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire with no casualties or fatalities at the facility.
The attack also injured four people in Riyadh, and debris from two intercepted Houthi cruise missiles damaged 15 homes there, adding to the region's already tense atmosphere.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition launched strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Dhamar, and Saada.
Travel warnings issued for Saudi Arabia
The Houthis had warned they would go after Riyadh's international airport, an oil refinery in the Saudi capital, and an Aramco facility in Dhahran if Saudi forces attacked Sanaa.
Before this latest strike, they told civilians to avoid possible target zones.
The back-and-forth has led several countries to issue travel warnings for Saudi Arabia, as concerns about safety and regional stability grow.