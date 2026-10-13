Yorkshire Wildlife Park visitor William Chapman killed by tiger Altai
World
A tragic incident at Yorkshire Wildlife Park saw a visitor, William Chapman, lose his life after he entered the tiger enclosure on October 10.
He reportedly climbed over barriers and was attacked by an Amur tiger named Altai. Chapman could not be saved.
The park has confirmed that Altai is safe and unharmed.
Yorkshire Wildlife Park closed during investigation
Eyewitnesses said Chapman was seen wearing headphones, before he jumped in and crawled in front of the tiger.
Authorities are now investigating how this could happen in a wildlife park.
The park has closed for now and shared, "Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies remain with the family and loved ones of the man who tragically lost his life."
Staff affected by the event will also receive support as the investigation continues.