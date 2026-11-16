The first round in nine months just wrapped up in Abu Dhabi with Russian, Ukrainian, and US officials.

Afterward, some US envoys suggested Putin was open to letting Europe join future rounds.

But Ushakov pushed back, saying big steps are needed before Europe can be involved, and added that "a clear signal from the Europeans about what they want and what constructive, substantive contribution they can make to a successful settlement in Ukraine."

For now, it's strictly a three-way conversation.