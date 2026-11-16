Yuri Ushakov: Europe's role in next Ukraine talks not agreed
Russia just made it clear: Europe's participation in the next round has not been agreed.
According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, the next round is currently being discussed in a trilateral format, contradicting earlier hints from US negotiators that Europe might get a seat at the table.
Abu Dhabi talks remain 3-way
The first round in nine months just wrapped up in Abu Dhabi with Russian, Ukrainian, and US officials.
Afterward, some US envoys suggested Putin was open to letting Europe join future rounds.
But Ushakov pushed back, saying big steps are needed before Europe can be involved, and added that "a clear signal from the Europeans about what they want and what constructive, substantive contribution they can make to a successful settlement in Ukraine."
For now, it's strictly a three-way conversation.