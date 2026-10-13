Zavodovski chinstrap colony loses 2 thirds, scientists blame warming seas

While chinstrap penguins are struggling, macaroni penguins on the same island are actually doing better: their numbers rose from 338,000 to 433,000 over the same period.

Researchers used drones and sailed 15 days to reach the remote island and deployed drones over the colony, suggesting that climate change (not volcanoes) is probably causing these shifts.

The study highlights just how much warming oceans can impact wildlife, and why conservation efforts matter more than ever.