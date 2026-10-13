Zavodovski chinstrap colony loses 2 thirds, scientists blame warming seas
The chinstrap penguin colony on Zavodovski Island, once the biggest in the world, has lost nearly two-thirds of its population, dropping from 1.09 million in 2011 to just 402,000 by 2025.
Scientists say climate change is behind this, as warmer waters have pushed away krill, the penguins' main food source, making it tough for them to survive.
Macaroni penguins increase on Zavodovski Island
While chinstrap penguins are struggling, macaroni penguins on the same island are actually doing better: their numbers rose from 338,000 to 433,000 over the same period.
Researchers used drones and sailed 15 days to reach the remote island and deployed drones over the colony, suggesting that climate change (not volcanoes) is probably causing these shifts.
The study highlights just how much warming oceans can impact wildlife, and why conservation efforts matter more than ever.