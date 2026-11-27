Zelensky likens Trump's Putin remarks to praising Hitler in interview
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky isn't happy with President Donald Trump's recent comments about Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
In a BBC interview, Zelensky said, "It's the same that somebody would say about Hitler during the Second World War, that he is a good friend. No."
Trump made these remarks during his trip to China, where he also repeatedly showed affection toward China's Xi Jinping.
Zelensky urges stronger US role
Trump said he would welcome Putin to the upcoming G20 meeting in Florida, even as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Zelensky says the US needs to play a stronger role in peace talks, arguing that staying neutral just helps both sides equally and doesn't stop the war.
Zelensky said, "When you try to be very neutral with the aggressor... it means you support victims and you support also aggressor. It's not right."