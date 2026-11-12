Zelensky optimistic in Ireland about Russia peace progress before 2027
Volodymyr Zelensky is feeling optimistic about finally making progress in peace talks with Russia, before 2027.
Speaking from Ireland, where he was due to meet US envoys upon their return from Moscow Thursday, Zelensky emphasized that all those participants who are now engaged in the negotiation process, genuinely want to achieve a result before 2027 and that he hoped US officials would return with specifics.
US officials to meet Vladimir Putin
This hopeful outlook comes right before important meetings between US officials and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky is counting on these talks to bring real ideas for peace to the table, calling it a key moment for international efforts to resolve the long-running war.