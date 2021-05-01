BMW 6 Series GT (facelift) review: Should you buy it?
The BMW 6 Series GT has always been a favorite amongst luxury car buyers in India due to its distinctive styling and high comfort levels.
It created a niche in the premium segment being positioned above the 5 Series but below the flagship 7 Series.
BMW has just given it a mid-life update along with a raft of new-age features.
Here's our review.
The sedan has a new front grille
BMW has sharpened the look of the 6 Series GT while still keeping its unique notchback-like silhouette intact.
The front section bears the biggest of the changes with an updated bumper and a revised grille with larger contours.
The sedan also has an active rear spoiler, frameless doors, and updated headlamps as well as taillamps with a new LED light signature.
It boasts of a spacious and luxurious cabin
Inside, BMW has tweaked the features list and increased the luxury quotient of the cabin.
The biggest highlight is the new fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster as well as an updated touchscreen infotainment console.
The 6 Series GT (facelift) continues to offer a spacious and upmarket cabin with excellent legroom and headroom for the rear seat passengers along with a recline option as well.
From 4-zone climate control to rear seat entertainment screens
BMW has packed in a lot of features into the 6 Series GT (facelift), including 4-zone climate control, two 10.25-inch entertainment screens for rear passengers, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It also offers a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, remote control parking, air suspension, and electrically adjustable seats.
The car is available with a choice of three engines
BMW offers two diesel engines and one petrol option with the 6 Series GT (facelift).
The 2.0-liter diesel mill makes 190hp/400Nm while the more powerful 3.0-liter diesel motor produces 265hp/620Nm. The 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit makes 258hp/400Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
We drove the petrol model and it has a strong power delivery while also being refined.
Air suspension makes the 6 Series GT a comfortable car
In terms of ride quality, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT is one of the most comfortable cars to drive thanks to its air suspension.
You can raise or lower the car via a button on the center console and that enables it to tackle our roads with ease.
The handling is also top-class as one can expect from a premium BMW offering.
Is it worth your money?
In India, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT starts at Rs. 67.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 77.9 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).
The luxury sedan continues to offer excellent value for money owing to its focus on rear seat comfort while retaining the sporty nature of a 5 Series model.
Overall, it is a much stronger buy than ever before.