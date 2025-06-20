2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles launched in India: Check prices and features

What's the story

Harley-Davidson has unveiled its 2025 motorcycle lineup in India, with a mix of cruiser and touring models. The new range showcases performance enhancements and updated design elements.

The bikes, priced between ₹2.39 lakh to ₹42.3 lakh, are now available for booking at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country.

This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson CVO, which is known for its exceptional touring capabilities and aesthetics.