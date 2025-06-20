2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycles launched in India: Check prices and features
What's the story
Harley-Davidson has unveiled its 2025 motorcycle lineup in India, with a mix of cruiser and touring models. The new range showcases performance enhancements and updated design elements.
The bikes, priced between ₹2.39 lakh to ₹42.3 lakh, are now available for booking at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country.
This year marks the 26th anniversary of the Harley-Davidson CVO, which is known for its exceptional touring capabilities and aesthetics.
Price list
Check out the complete price list
The 2025 Harley-Davidson range includes the H-D Nightster (₹13.51 lakh), H-D Nightster Special (₹14.29 lakh), H-D Sportster S (₹16.7 lakh), and H-D Panamerica Special (₹25.1 lakh).
The lineup also features the H-D Breakout (₹37.19 lakh), Heritage Classic (₹23.85 lakh), Fatboy (₹25.9 lakh), Street Glide (₹39.29 lakh), and Road Glide priced at ₹42.3 lakh.
The most affordable offering is the X440 model at ₹2.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Upcoming releases
CVO Street Glide, CVO Road Glide, and Street Bob
The 2025 lineup also includes two new models under Harley-Davidson's Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) banner: the CVO Street Glide and CVO Road Glide.
These limited-production touring motorcycles come with updated design elements and technology for enhanced performance and comfort.
The prices for these CVO models will be revealed closer to their launch dates.
The company has also reintroduced the Street Bob in India for 2025, featuring a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, mid-mounted foot controls, and mini-ape handlebars.
Market approach
Harley-Davidson's renewed focus on the Indian market
The partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson continues to combine Hero's local presence with Harley's global brand image.
The affordable Harley-Davidson X440 is luring new riders into the fold, while premium offerings are targeting long-time fans and touring veterans.
This dual strategy reflects a balance between heritage and innovation, redefining Harley-Davidson's footprint in India's premium motorcycle segment.