Royal Enfield's all-new Scram 440 debuts in India: Check price
What's the story
Royal Enfield has made a grand entry into 2025 with the launch of its first model, the Scram 440. The latest model succeeds the Scram 411 in India.
The new motorcycle comes in two variants: Trail and Force, priced at ₹2.08 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.
While the Trail variant comes with wire-spoked wheels, the Force model gets alloy wheels that enable tubeless tires.
Engine specs
Scram 440's engine and performance
Under the hood, the Scram 440 draws power from an air/oil-cooled, 443cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 25.4hp and 34Nm of torque.
This new engine is an upgraded version of the old 411cc motor, tweaked by increasing its bore by 3mm.
The new avatar also gets a six-speed gearbox, a major upgrade over the five-speed unit of the previous version.
Upgrades
Enhanced features and design of Scram 440
Royal Enfield has also made major improvements to the Scram 440's chassis, now allowing for a top box mounting with a total payload capacity of 10kg.
Both variants come standard with switchable ABS and an LED headlight.
Despite its larger fuel tank capacity of 15-liter, the new model weighs just two kilograms more than its predecessor at 197kg.
Brakes and aesthetics
Scram 440's braking system and color options
The Scram 440 also gets a bigger piston front caliper for the front disk brake, which Royal Enfield says will improve brake responsiveness.
The motorcycle comes in five colors across its two variants: blue and green for the base Trail variant, and blue, teal, and gray for the top Force variant.
Despite these improvements, prices have only gone up by ₹2,000-₹3,000 over the previous model.
Market rivalry
Scram 440's suspension and competition
The Scram 440 also retains its telescopic fork and monoshock suspension system, with a stanchion travel of 190mm for the former and wheel travel of 180mm for the latter.
The motorcycle rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.
In the scrambler segment, it will take on other bikes such as Yezdi Scrambler, Triumph Scrambler 400X, and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.