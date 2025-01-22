What's the story

Royal Enfield has made a grand entry into 2025 with the launch of its first model, the Scram 440. The latest model succeeds the Scram 411 in India.

The new motorcycle comes in two variants: Trail and Force, priced at ₹2.08 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

While the Trail variant comes with wire-spoked wheels, the Force model gets alloy wheels that enable tubeless tires.