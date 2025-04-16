The A6 sedan's front spoiler minimizes front axle lift and, along with underbody panels, maintains controlled airflow under the car.

The upward-sloping rear lends it a notchback-style appearance. The LED tail lamps feature crisp detailing, further enhanced by a light strip running across the boot.

A large diffuser balances lift at the rear axle and drag for improved driving dynamics.

The A6 sedan is 4,990mm long and has a 2,927mm wheelbase. Audi also provides wheel options between 18-21-inch.