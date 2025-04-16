2026 Audi A6 breaks cover with sleek design, tech-forward cabin
What's the story
German automaker Audi has unveiled the all-new 2026 A6 sedan, joining the Avant station-wagon version unveiled earlier this year in March.
The latest iteration boasts an elegant design with LED headlamps and a large hexagonal grille with four Audi rings on it.
The front fascia has design elements reminiscent of the e-tron GT, featuring a prominent bonnet lip and optimized side air intakes for better airflow.
Design details
What are the design changes?
The A6 sedan's front spoiler minimizes front axle lift and, along with underbody panels, maintains controlled airflow under the car.
The upward-sloping rear lends it a notchback-style appearance. The LED tail lamps feature crisp detailing, further enhanced by a light strip running across the boot.
A large diffuser balances lift at the rear axle and drag for improved driving dynamics.
The A6 sedan is 4,990mm long and has a 2,927mm wheelbase. Audi also provides wheel options between 18-21-inch.
Interior features
Audi A6 sedan's interior and sound system
The interior of the new A6 sedan features an 11.9-inch digital cockpit and 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen.
Optional features include a 10.9-inch front passenger display, head-up display, four-zone climate control, and door-closing assist function.
The car also features an innovative sunroof that can switch from translucent to clear at the press of a button, and improved sound insulation by up to 30% over its predecessor.
Engine specifications
Audi A6 sedan's engine options and performance
The new A6 sedan comes with three engine options: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol, a 2.0 four-cylinder turbo diesel, and a powerful 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine.
The first two engines produce 201hp with the petrol developing torque of 340Nm and the diesel offering higher torque at 400Nm. Both get a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and mild hybrid system.
The V6 petrol produces an impressive 362hp power and a torque of up to 550Nm with standard quattro all-wheel drive system.
Suspension and steering
Audi A6 sedan's adaptive air suspension and steering
The new A6 sedan also comes with an optional adaptive air suspension that lowers the car by 20mm in normal mode and another 10mm in dynamic mode. This feature aims to reduce drag at high speeds.
The car also offers optional all-wheel steering, which improves maneuverability at low speeds and enhances stability and precise handling at medium to high speeds.
Market launch
Availability and pricing of the new Audi A6 sedan
The new A6 sedan will be produced at Neckarsulm, Germany and will be sold globally. Orders for the car will begin in mid-April.
The entry-level A6 with the 2.0 TFSI engine will start at €55,500 (roughly ₹54 lakh). It may debut in India early next year.
As many as 11 exterior color options are available for the new premium sedan. A special 'Madeira Brown' shade is offered only for the one-year limited production model 'Edition One.'