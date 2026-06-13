Airstream debuts Rangeline 21PL with Premier Loft drop-down bed
Airstream just dropped the Rangeline 21PL, a fresh take on its 2022 camper van.
The big highlight? A super flexible floor plan, no pop-up roof needed.
Thanks to the new "Premier Loft" setup, you get an electric drop-down bed above the rear lounge and a rail system that lets you switch up the space for chilling, sleeping, or dining.
Airstream Rangeline 21PL starts at $173,400
Inside, there's a compact kitchen with an induction cooktop, sink, and a refrigerator big enough for road snacks. The flip-out worktop means you can prep food outside too.
There's also a central wet bath and a rear lounge that transforms into L-shaped seating with a removable table, perfect for group hangs or solo downtime.
Power comes from lithium battery, solar panels, and even a generator for off-grid adventures.
Built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 chassis, it starts at $173,400 (about $12,000 more than before) and hits US dealerships soon.