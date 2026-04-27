Audi unveils 2027 Q4 e-tron with 12.8-inch screen, 11.9-inch dash
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Audi just pulled the wraps off its 2027 Q4 E-Tron, giving this compact electric SUV a big technology upgrade.
Inside, the center-console climate-control buttons are gone. Now you get a huge 12.8-inch touchscreen for infotainment and an 11.9-inch digital dash, plus an optional 12-inch passenger screen.
Q4 e-tron supports V2L technology
The new Q4 E-Tron supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, so you can plug in devices straight from the cargo area.
With the version equipped with the 82-kWh battery, you'll get up to 180km of range from just a 10-minute charge at 185 kW speeds.
Thanks to efficiency tweaks, the Sportback model can now go up to 592km on a single charge (WLTP).
Orders open in Europe next month, with deliveries starting summer 2026.