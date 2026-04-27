Audi unveils 2027 Q4 e-tron with 12.8-inch screen, 11.9-inch dash

Q4 e-tron supports V2L technology

The new Q4 E-Tron supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, so you can plug in devices straight from the cargo area.

With the version equipped with the 82-kWh battery, you'll get up to 180km of range from just a 10-minute charge at 185 kW speeds.

Thanks to efficiency tweaks, the Sportback model can now go up to 592km on a single charge (WLTP).

Orders open in Europe next month, with deliveries starting summer 2026.