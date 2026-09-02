AutoNXT introduces autonomous electric aero tiller to modernize farms

The Aero Tiller handles tasks like soil aeration, seedbed prep, and crop residue incorporation.

With 36 heavy-duty steel aerator blades and a speedy work rate of up to 1.5 acres per hour, it keeps things efficient and consistent.

AutoNXT's Founder and CEO, Kaustubh Dhondhe, calls it a game-changer for agriculture. Pankaj Goyal, Co-Founder and COO, says it can reduce operating costs and support more sustainable farming practices.