AutoNXT introduces autonomous electric aero tiller to modernize farms
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AutoNXT introduced the Autonomous Electric Aero Tiller, a smart farming machine that blends classic mechanical design with electric power.
It's built to make soil prep easier by using autonomous navigation and cloud connectivity, aiming to modernize how farms operate.
Aero Tiller can cut operating costs
The Aero Tiller handles tasks like soil aeration, seedbed prep, and crop residue incorporation.
With 36 heavy-duty steel aerator blades and a speedy work rate of up to 1.5 acres per hour, it keeps things efficient and consistent.
AutoNXT's Founder and CEO, Kaustubh Dhondhe, calls it a game-changer for agriculture. Pankaj Goyal, Co-Founder and COO, says it can reduce operating costs and support more sustainable farming practices.