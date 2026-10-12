Avatr debuts T09 at Paris Motor Show with over 1,000-hp
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Avatr just showed off its T09 concept at the Paris Motor Show, and it's a serious power move: think over 1,000-hp from a hybrid setup.
Built with help from Changan, CATL, and Huawei, the T09 aims to shake up what "luxury" means for SUVs.
Avatr T09 offers 205-mile electric range
This SUV runs on both gasoline and three electric motors, plus a big 71.24-kilowatt-hour battery that lets you drive up to 330km on electric power alone.
Inside, there's a wide dashboard screen and comfy seating for six (2+2+2 layout).
Priced around $70,500, Avatr is pitching it as "respectful luxury," set to rival rides like the Mercedes-Benz GLS when it launches in 2026.