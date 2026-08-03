Bajaj Auto July sales rise 30% to 474,677 units
Auto
Bajaj Auto just had a big month: sales in July 2026 shot up by 30% compared with last year, reaching 474,677 units.
The boost came from strong demand both in India and abroad, with exports making up a larger chunk.
Two-wheelers led the charge thanks to their popularity worldwide.
Bajaj Auto 2-wheelers up 31%
Sales of two-wheelers grew by 31%, with domestic numbers up 19% and exports soaring by 42%.
Commercial vehicles also saw a healthy rise, climbing 23% overall.
Looking at April-July, Bajaj sold over 1.9 million units, a solid sign that its global growth is holding steady.