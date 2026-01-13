Bajaj Chetak's new budget electric scooter drops January 14

You still get that classic metal body and retro vibe—plus essentials like a hub motor, telescopic front fork, twin rear shocks, and 12-inch alloy wheels. But to keep costs down, this version swaps out the fancy TFT screen for a simpler LCD display and basic controls.

Range and rivals: what to expect

The budget Chetak offers a city range of about 80-90km per charge (a bit less than pricier versions), with charging times expected to be around 3 to 4 hours, based on current Chetak models.

It'll go head-to-head with other entry-level e-scooters like the TVS Orbiter and Hero Vida VX2—though Bajaj is betting its sturdy build will stand out in the under-₹1 lakh crowd.